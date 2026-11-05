High School Football Scoreboard

Guyer 40, Flower Mound 21

A late rally was not enough for Flower Mound on Thursday night as the Jaguars fell to Guyer 40-21.

Kash Villegas scored on a 45-yard run to give Guyer a 6-0 lead, and Carter Morgan connected with Tristan Shelton on a 57-yard touchdown pass to make it 12-0 with 3:51 remaining in the first quarter.

Morgan then found DJ Reese for a 66-yard touchdown pass, extending the Wildcats’ lead to 19-0 at the end of the quarter.

In the second quarter, Morgan scored on a 2-yard keeper, and Andrew Johnson tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Titus Houchin to give Guyer a 33-0 halftime lead.

Morgan scored on a 7-yard run early in the third quarter to make it 40-0 before Flower Mound’s Dylan Omoyi returned an interception 26 yards for a touchdown. Guyer led 40-7 entering the fourth quarter.

Baron Sampson connected with Eli Adams on a 62-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 40-14. Slate Dettweiler added a 16-yard touchdown run, but the Jaguars could not overcome the early deficit.

Morgan passed for 328 yards and two touchdowns and added two rushing touchdowns for the Wildcats.

Guyer (8-2, 6-1) will open the playoffs next week. Flower Mound finished the season 6-4 overall and 3-4 in district play.

Lewisville 41, Little Elm 14

Lewisville capped a perfect regular season Thursday night, defeating Little Elm 41-14 to finish unbeaten in District 5-6A.

Landon Brazzell opened the scoring with a 53-yard touchdown run. Laykon Brassfield added a 2-yard touchdown run, giving the Fighting Farmers a 14-0 lead after one quarter.

Yender Fuenmayor kicked a 36-yard field goal early in the second quarter to extend the lead to 17-0 before Little Elm got on the board.

Fuenmayor added another 36-yard field goal, and Brassfield connected with Brazzell on a 3-yard touchdown pass to give Lewisville a 27-7 halftime lead.

A Little Elm touchdown accounted for the only scoring in the third quarter, cutting Lewisville’s lead to 27-14.

In the fourth quarter, Brazzell scored on a 10-yard run, and Savion Reed added an 11-yard touchdown run to complete the scoring.

Brazzell finished with 104 yards rushing and two touchdowns, along with 128 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Lewisville (10-0, 7-0) will open the playoffs against Prosper on Nov. 13.

Byron Nelson 49, Keller Timber Creek 20

A strong first quarter helped Byron Nelson defeat Keller Timber Creek 49-20 on Thursday night and keep its playoff hopes alive.

Tre Green scored on runs of 49 and 73 yards to put the Bobcats ahead 14-0 with 5:01 remaining in the first quarter.

Ben Odom then connected with Cooper Waldrip on a 27-yard touchdown pass to give Nelson a 21-0 lead at the end of the quarter.

Timber Creek kicked two field goals in the second quarter to make it 21-6 at halftime.

The Falcons scored first in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 21-13 before Green answered with a 60-yard touchdown run.

Timber Creek scored again, but Nelson responded with a 17-yard touchdown run by Macavion Hill to take a 35-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Bobcats’ defense added two touchdowns in the final quarter. Nolan Hawkins returned an interception 55 yards for a score, and Mateo Fenty returned a fumble 50 yards for a touchdown.

Green rushed for 201 yards and three touchdowns.

Nelson (6-4, 4-3) will advance to the playoffs if Keller loses to V.R. Eaton on Friday night.

Marcus 35, Frisco Wakeland 24

Marcus wrapped up its season on a high note Thursday night, defeating Frisco Wakeland 35-24.

The Marauders struck first on a 2-yard touchdown run by Drew Emmert, but Wakeland answered with a field goal to make it 7-3.

Emmert added a 24-yard touchdown run to extend Marcus’ lead to 14-3 before Wakeland scored 11 unanswered points to tie the game at halftime.

A Wakeland field goal accounted for the only scoring in the third quarter, giving the Wolverines a 17-14 lead entering the fourth.

The Marauders rallied in the final quarter with a 37-yard touchdown pass from Cash Davis to Caleb Steen and touchdown runs of 7 and 20 yards by Emmert.

Emmert rushed for 184 yards and four touchdowns.

Marcus finished the season 3-7 overall and 1-6 in district play.

Check back tonight for more local scores!