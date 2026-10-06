Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On July 6, a motorist reported a shocking story after lightning struck their vehicle while traveling on I-35W.

On July 15, a man’s ex-girlfriend discovered he was active on several dating apps. Instead of simply swiping left, she allegedly used an old garage code to enter and vandalize his garage, making the breakup even messier.

Also on July 15, officers checked on a woman who appeared to be digging around some loose bricks. She explained that she had recently moved to the area and heard it was a good place to search for fossils. Unfortunately, she didn’t dig up anything unusual.

On July 21, a resident called police to report an altercation with a man he confronted for driving too fast through the neighborhood and nearly hitting a family of ducks crossing the road. The driver was reportedly rude and sped off, leaving the resident with some ruffled feathers.

On July 21, a resident found a TILE tracking device on their son’s e-bike. Officers investigated, and came to the conclusion that the young man stepped on the tracker, which was found sticky-side-up, and then got dislodged once he got off the bike. The young man initially threw the tracker across the field, but went back to get it at the advice of officials and parents.

On July 25, a group of unruly teens riding e-bikes reportedly shined their headlights at a home and shouted racially charged remarks at the residents, including “go back to India.”

On July 28, officers checked on a resident who accidentally shot himself while cleaning a gun. The man said he had experience in law enforcement and firearm maintenance but apparently, even the best plans can sometimes backfire.

Later on July 28, officers responded to a road rage incident in which someone reportedly threw a bottle at a Northlake resident’s vehicle. Police are still trying to determine what caused the irate driver to pop his cork.

July 28 wrapped up with a twisty situation. When a stalled chair caused a traffic jam on I-35W, officers came to the rescue, removing the chair and returning it to its rightful owner.

On July 30, a pair of dogs took it upon themselves to go for a walk through Unity Park. However, they were violating town ordinances by not being on leashes, and they were promptly returned to their owner.

On July 31, a patient at a local hospital lost her patience after waiting more than five hours to be seen and left the hospital in a huff with an IV still in her arm.

On Aug. 3, a resident living near Liberty Christian School sounded off about loud music coming from the school’s stadium. The music had been turned down before officers arrived, but the resident wanted it turned off completely.

On Aug. 7, officers helped transport a man to a local hospital after he reportedly consumed too many mushrooms and experienced a bad trip.

On Aug. 18, a resident’s son apparently did his best Ferris Bueller impression. His parents discovered he was skipping school after a tracker on the family vehicle showed it at Buc-ee’s in Fort Worth and then in Arlington before returning home. Bueller? Bueller?