Denton ISD to build new school in Denton’s next big development

Denton ISD plans to build its first elementary school in the new Landmark development in southwest Denton along, according to district officials.

The new school will be located on a 12-acre site within the 3,200-acre mixed-use development that will feature 6,000 single-family homes, 3,000 apartments or townhomes, 900 acres of business space and 1,100 acres of parks and green space.

Families moving into those new homes will need schools for their children, and Denton ISD plans to meet that growing demand.

“Planning for future schools begins long before classrooms are built,” said Dr. Susannah O’Bara, superintendent of Denton ISD. “Acquiring this site gives us the flexibility to prepare for future growth, and we’ll work closely with the community to ensure any future campus reflects the needs of the students and families it will serve.”

According to Hillwood, the developer for Landmark, the elementary school will be the first of three campuses Denton ISD plans to build within the massive development.

The land was acquired through the district’s voter-approved 2023 bond program and has been reserves for future educational use.

Hillwood said it and Denton ISD have been working together for years to help build up Landmark as a development where schools, neighborhoods, parks, trails and future development are built in a coordinated effort, especially as Denton County faces immense population growth.

According to Hillwood, the Landmark development could house about 1 in 10 Denton residents in the future.

“From the beginning, Landmark has been designed as a complete community where families can live, work, learn and connect,” said Andrew Pieper, senior vice president of Hillwood Communities and residential project manager for Landmark. “Working with Denton ISD to identify future school sites ensures Landmark is prepared to support the families who will call this community home for generations.”

Students currently living in Landmark are zoned to attend E.P. Rayzor Elementary School and Harpool Middle School in Lantana, and Denton Guyer High School in southern Denton.

Denton ISD plans to monitor enrollment trends and campus capacity before determining if any more campuses will need to be built.

“Creating a successful neighborhood requires long-term coordination and investment in the infrastructure that supports everyday life,” said Kimberly Cole, vice president at Hillwood Properties and commercial project manager for Landmark. “The future school site is another example of how Landmark is being thoughtfully planned, bringing together homes, schools, retail, commercial development and the amenities families rely on every day.”