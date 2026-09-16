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Southern Denton County Local News

Construction worker seriously injured after falling into water tank site in Lewisville

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
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A Lewisville Fire Department Paramedic Unit. (Photo courtesy of Lewisville Fire Fighters Association)

A man is expected to survive after he fell into an excavation site while installing a new water tank in Lewisville.

The Lewisville Fire Department responded to a call around 4:45 p.m. reporting a contract worker had fallen about 30-40 feet into a hole where a new water tank was being installed in the 600 block of Holfords Prairie in Lewisville.

According to officials, the man suffered injuries to an arm and a leg, but he remained conscious and is expected to survive.

Crews with Lewisville FD performed a rope rescue to hoist the man out of the hole.

Firefighter-paramedics with the crew were lowered into the hole, where they assessed the man and stabilized him before hoisting him back to the surface.

Once back at the surface, he was transported via medical helicopter to a local hospital as a precaution.

“From technical rigging and mechanical hauling to advanced paramedic and flight coordination, every piece of today’s operation relied on continuous muscle memory,” said Lewisville PD in a post to social media. “Operations like this test every level of technical discipline. We train relentlessly in the heat so that when seconds count, the execution is second nature.”

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Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

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