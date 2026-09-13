Rita’s Italian Ice making a sweet return to Flower Mound

A familiar sweet treat is making a comeback in Flower Mound after a long absence.

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is returning to the same Flower Mound shopping center where it once operated, with a new location planned at The Pines of Flower Mound, 1201 Flower Mound Road.

The new Rita’s will occupy the former Salad and Go location across from Fiori Italian Bar & Restaurant and will feature a drive-thru. An opening date has not yet been announced.

Rita’s previously opened a location in the shopping center in 2009.

Founded in Philadelphia in 1984, Rita’s has expanded to more than 30 states. The chain offers a rotating selection from more than 95 flavors of Italian ice, along with frozen custard and gelati. Its Italian ice is made fresh daily at each location.

More information is available on Rita’s website.