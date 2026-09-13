Bartonville Town Update – September 2026

Hello Bartonville! As we continue planning for the future of our community, the Town remains focused on responsible financial stewardship, maintaining essential infrastructure and preparing for unforeseen emergencies. This month, I want to share several important updates regarding the Town’s proposed tax rate, the next phase of improvements on East Jeter Road, and our Emergency Reserve Fund.

For the upcoming fiscal year, the Town has proposed a property tax rate of 0.173646, the same rate that has been in place for the last several years. Holding this rate steady reflects our ongoing commitment to fiscal responsibility while continuing to provide the services and infrastructure our residents expect. The Town of Bartonville has one of the lowest property tax rates in the state. At this proposed rate, the Town will receive an additional $151,023 in property tax revenue. Of that amount, $101,824 will come from new property added to the tax roll. This is an important distinction because growth in our community helps support public services and capital needs without requiring an increase in the tax rate.

Phase III of the East Jeter Project is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 15. This phase represents another meaningful investment in the safety, reliability and long-term conditions of our local roadways. The total cost of this phase is $910,000. This expense is being funded through the voter-approved five-eighths-cent sales tax that is allocated specifically for road repair and maintenance. Using these dedicated funds allows the Town to continue addressing important roadway needs while protecting the General Fund for other essential operations.

The Town’s Emergency Reserve Fund is designed to help maintain operations and protect residents when unexpected events occur. These reserves may be used to continue essential services during a disaster, such as a tornado or other severe weather event; respond to urgent public safety or infrastructure needs; cover temporary operating disruptions; or address unanticipated expenses that could otherwise place strain on the Town’s budget. Most cities’ reserve practices are guided by Government Finance Officers Association recommendations, which establish a minimum reserve level and often encourage a goal of three months, or 25%, of budgeted operating expenditures — a benchmark the Town currently exceeds. Continuing to build this fund is a prudent step that strengthens the Town’s financial position and helps ensure we can respond quickly and effectively when our community needs it most.

The Town has also taken steps to ensure that development-related costs are passed on to those requesting development services rather than by taxpayers. Development and permitting fees have been increased, and applicants are now responsible for additional costs associated with their projects, including administrative expenses, attorney fees, Town Planner fees, engineering review and other professional services. These costs may also include professional review and attendance at Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z), Board of Adjustment (BOA), and other development-related meetings. As a result, the Town can recover a greater share of the costs generated by development activity.

On behalf of the Town Council and myself, we want to extend our sincere gratitude to Town Administrator Kirk Riggs and Town Secretary Shannon Montgomery for their tireless work in preparing the proposed budget. Over the past several weeks, they put in countless hours preparing and reviewing this budget before bringing it to Council. Their dedication and attention to detail reflect a genuine commitment to the Towns’ fiscal responsibility and serving our community. The Town Council will vote on the proposed fiscal year budget and tax rate at the Sept. 15 meeting.

Thank you for staying engaged and informed. By keeping our tax rate steady, investing dedicated funds into road maintenance, and strengthening our emergency reserves, we are taking practical steps to preserve the quality of life in our community while preparing responsibly for the future.

For more information on any of these updates, please contact Town Hall.

Residential Projects:

Deer Hollow – 14 residential lots (5-acre subdivision behind Hat Creek)

Eagle Ridge – 33 residential lots (2-acre subdivision across FM 407 from Tractor Supply)

Hudson Hills – 33 residential lots (2-acre subdivision behind Marty B’s)

Knight’s Landing – 15 residential lots (6-acre subdivision, 600 block of E Jeter)

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