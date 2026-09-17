Indoor family entertainment concept coming to Denton

A 30,000-square-foot entertainment center with trampolines, a ninja course, virtual reality, arcade games and more is coming to Denton.

Launch Family Entertainment will open a new location on Friday, Oct. 30 inside the Golden Triangle Mall at 2201 South I-35.

The center will also feature Multi Ball and a Valo Area, along with the Launch’s signature KRAVE restaurant and bar.

It will be Launch’s fourth location in Texas, joining Arlington, Lewisville and West Houston.

“Launch has evolved well beyond the traditional trampoline park model into a comprehensive entertainment destination that brings attractions, food, beverages and social experiences together under one roof,” said Craig Erlich, CEO of Launch Entertainment. “Denton is a great example of that evolution, with a dynamic mix of experiences that gives guests more ways to play, dine, celebrate and spend time together.”

The new location will be owned by local entrepreneur Satwinderpal Singh, who has more than 15 years of experience in the gas station, convenience store and quick-service restaurant industries.

Launch believes Singh’s experience will help the Denton center operate smoothly with an elevated level of customer service and team leadership.

“After spending more than a decade in customer-facing businesses, I’ve seen firsthand how important it is to create experiences that keep people coming back,” said Singh. “Bringing Launch to Denton allows us to create a place where kids, parents and friends can have fun and make lasting memories together. I’m proud to invest in this community and bring a new entertainment destination to the area.”

Launch expects to be a full-service destination for entertainment and dining, offering options for everything from everyday family outings to birthday parties, group gatherings, corporate events and other celebrations.

The brand was founded in 2012 and has evolved from a simple trampoline park into a hospitality-driven family entertainment center with a variety of attractions, experiences, events and games.

Launch has 30 locations across 15 states and even more additional parks in development. The brand hopes to continue its expansion across the United States.

“As we continue to grow nationwide, our focus remains on creating destinations that deliver a complete entertainment experience for guests of all ages,” said Erlich.