After decades of public service, southern Denton County’s favorite grandma isn’t done yet

For more than 30 years, Jane Nelson has helped shape Texas history from the halls of the State Capitol. She has overseen state finances, championed mental health and domestic violence legislation, protected children, modernized state government and, most recently, served as Texas Secretary of State.

But ask the longtime Flower Mound-area resident what has mattered most, and the answer comes quickly.

“Being a mother and grandmother has been the greatest joy of my life,” Nelson said. “My children and grandchildren remind me every day why good public policy matters.”

After three and a half years as Texas’ 115th Secretary of State, Nelson stepped down July 17, closing another remarkable chapter in a public service career that has spanned nearly four decades. While Gov. Greg Abbott praised her as “a true champion for the people of Texas,” Nelson insists she isn’t retiring.

“I have never been very good at sitting still,” she said with a laugh. “While I have concluded my service as secretary of state, I do not consider this retirement. As for what comes next, I simply say: stay tuned.”

For many in southern Denton County, Nelson isn’t simply a former statewide official. She’s a longtime neighbor, educator, wife, mother, grandmother and friend whose roots in the community stretch back more than 40 years.

A life built locally

Born in Hamilton, Ohio, Nelson moved to Texas at age 17 to attend college at The University of Texas at Arlington. It was there she met her future husband, Mike.

“We met our freshman year, and we’ve been together 56 years. We recently celebrated our 50th wedding anniversary,” she said. “Mike’s family lived on FM 407 in Highland Village, and one of our first dates was attending a political event at his parents’ house.”

The couple eventually settled in southern Denton County, raising five children while building a business together. They first lived in Highland Village, then Double Oak, later Flower Mound and now Copper Canyon.

“We were drawn here because it is a wonderful place to raise a family, with a strong sense of community, excellent schools and neighbors who genuinely care about one another,” Nelson said.

All five of their children attended Lewisville ISD schools, and today the Nelson family includes 12 grandchildren.

Despite serving in some of Texas’ highest offices, Nelson said family has always remained her foundation.

“The decisions we make today shape the opportunities available to the next generation, and I have always tried to keep that perspective throughout my career,” she said.

Breaking barriers

A former schoolteacher and active PTA volunteer, Nelson first served on the State Board of Education, where she drew statewide attention after stopping approval of history textbooks containing thousands of factual errors.

She later spent 30 years in the Texas Senate, becoming the longest-serving Republican state senator in Texas history.

Along the way, she broke barriers.

In 1998, then-Lt. Gov. Rick Perry appointed her as the first Republican woman to chair a standing Senate committee. She later became the first woman to lead the powerful Senate Finance Committee.

Among the accomplishments she is most proud of are helping create the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, expanding mental health services, strengthening protections for victims of domestic violence and establishing the Texas Women’s Leadership Institute.

“I truly believe I’ve made a positive difference in the lives of others,” Nelson said.

Her final chapter in state government came as secretary of state after Gov. Abbott nominated her in 2023.

During her tenure, Nelson served as Texas’ chief elections officer, overseeing seven statewide elections involving more than 27 million ballots while also leading efforts to modernize the agency and improve customer service.

“It has been an honor to serve the people of Texas in this role,” Nelson said. “I am proud of what we were able to accomplish.”

Abbott praised her “long and loyal service” and said she represented Texas “with grace and honor across the globe.”

Service begins at home

Friends say Nelson’s accomplishments tell only part of her story.

Denton County Judge Andy Eads has known Nelson since her days on the State Board of Education.

“Secretary Nelson has a passion for people and solving problems,” Eads said. “She has represented Denton County and our state with class and professionalism, and I am proud to call her a friend. To the entire Nelson family I say a heartfelt thank you.”

Texas Sen. Tan Parker described Nelson as someone whose commitment to public service has never wavered.

“Jane has remained steadfast in her commitment to pass on a stronger, more vibrant Texas for generations to come,” Parker said.

Bob Williams, founder and CEO of Ranch Hands Rescue and Bob’s House of Hope, praised her advocacy for survivors of human trafficking.

“She has never forgotten those who are too often overlooked, and her steadfast support has helped create pathways to healing and hope for survivors,” Williams said.

Nelson is quick to shift attention away from herself.

She credits her husband, Mike, and their family for sacrificing alongside her throughout decades of public service.

Advice for the next generation

Although her title has changed, Nelson still hopes Texans stay engaged in their communities.

“Our communities are strongest when citizens are engaged,” she said. “You do not have to run for office to make a difference. Attend a city council meeting, volunteer on a local board or commission and, of course, vote in elections.”

Looking back, Nelson said one of her proudest achievements isn’t tied to legislation or budgets.

Growing up, she rarely saw women serving as elected officials.

“My father taught me I could do anything a boy could do,” she said. “To now be an example to young women and girls that women belong in leadership, including elected office, is one of my most satisfying and rewarding achievements.”

And while her service in Austin has come to an end, those who know her best suspect this isn’t the final chapter.

After all, Jane Nelson has never been one to sit still.