Wetzel’s Pretzels, sweetFrog in Flower Mound expected to open soon

A new store in Flower Mound will sell soft pretzels and frozen yogurt all in the same place.

Wetzel’s Pretzels and sweetFrog are expected to open a co-branded store in Flower Mound on Friday, Sept. 25 at 2500 Cross Timbers Road in suite 110.

The new store is expected to give families and guests throughout Southern Denton County a convenient place to enjoy warm, freshly baked pretzels and premium frozen treats.

It will be operated by a local couple, Dave and Diana Stone, who hope to serve with Flower Mound community well with their business and hospitality backgrounds.

“We were drawn to the co-brand concept because it brings two great brands together and gives guests the best of both worlds in one convenient location,” said Dave Stone. “We’re incredibly proud to become part of the Flower Mound community and create a fun, welcoming place where families and friends can come together to enjoy fresh pretzels, frozen treats and memorable moments.”

SweetFrog will make its return to Flower Mound after having a location across the street at 3871 Long Prairie Road before it closed in 2015.

Another Wetzel’s Pretzels/sweetFrog combo store is expected to be built in southern Denton County, as well, near Justin along Hwy 114.

“We’re looking forward to bringing together Wetzel’s Pretzels and sweetFrog to create a one-of-a-kind destination for guests,” said Eric Weigel, brand leader of Wetzel’s Pretzels. “The continued expansion of our co-brand model demonstrates the versatility of the concept, allowing both brands to reach even more communities across the country. We’re confident Dave and Diana’s entrepreneurial spirit, diverse professional backgrounds, and commitment to their community will make this location a favorite for local families.”

A Yogurtland is also expected to open in Flower Mound, as well as a Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, according to previous reporting.