Carol Ann Forest, a beacon of kindness and compassion, passed away peacefully on Aug. 12, 2026, surrounded by her loving family.

Born Dec. 27, 1958, in Detroit, Michigan, Carol lived a life rich in love, kindness and service and was known for her servant’s heart and warm smile. She was set to retire at the end of August after a career spent mentoring countless individuals and inspiring many through her unwavering dedication to helping those around her over the years.

Carol is survived by her husband of 42 years, Claudio Forest; her daughters, Cassandra and Courtney Forest; her parents, George and Mary Leviska; her mother-in-law, Luciana Forest; and her siblings, Donna Islip, Elaine Zimmerman, and Russ Leviska. She is also remembered by her extended family, numerous friends, and colleagues who were privileged to know her.

Known for her welcoming nature and sunny disposition, Carol had a remarkable ability to make everyone around her feel valued and important. Her kindness, sincerity, and warmth touched the lives of all who knew her, leaving a lasting impact that will be cherished forever.

The Forest family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Texas Oncology Dallas, and the staff at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound, for their compassionate care and dedication during Carol’s illness.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in her name to the Texas Oncology Foundation in Dallas dedicated in honor of Carol’s enduring spirit in fighting Cancer and her dedication to helping others: texasoncologyfoundation.org/donate

Carol will forever remain in the hearts of those who loved and continue to remember her…