Denton County Deputies Honored With Lifesaving Award

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office recently recognized Deputies Gerrand Lockhart, Alan Henry, Ian Concepcion-Marquez, Shannon Roach, Tommy Cowan, Joseph Gilbert and Sgt. Karisa Flowers for their extraordinary actions during a medical emergency that saved a citizen’s life.

On the morning of March 9, while assigned to the Denton County Courthouse, the deputies were alerted to a person who had suddenly collapsed in the lobby. They found the individual unresponsive, not breathing and in immediate need of medical attention.

Without hesitation, the deputies assessed the situation, began CPR and deployed an automated external defibrillator (AED). Working together, they provided uninterrupted lifesaving care until emergency medical personnel arrived.

Because of their swift and decisive actions, the individual regained a pulse and resumed breathing before being transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Their immediate intervention proved critical during the first moments of the emergency.

Incidents like this highlight the importance of continual training and preparedness. While deputies are responsible for protecting the public from crime, they are also called upon to respond to life-threatening medical emergencies where every second counts. The actions of these deputies exemplify the highest standards of public service, professionalism and compassion.

In recognition of their efforts, Deputies Lockhart, Henry, Concepcion-Marquez, Roach, Cowan, Gilbert and Sgt. Flowers received the Sheriff’s Office Lifesaving Award, which honors employees whose prompt actions and sound judgment directly contribute to preserving human life.

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office commended the deputies for their dedication to serving others, noting that their courage, professionalism and commitment reflect credit on themselves, the Sheriff’s Office and the law enforcement profession.