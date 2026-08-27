Lantana Town Center officially lands yoga studio, frozen yogurt shop

A few new brand names will be making their way into Lantana Town Center in Bartonville.

The former Fat Burger and Round Table Pizza spot will soon be occupied by Froyo Cafe and Urban Vybe Yoga, according to the shopping center’s administration.

According to a social media post from Froyo Cafe, the locally-owned spot will feature self-serve frozen yogurt with tons of toppings.

The business hopes to be a place where families and friends can gather and connect.

Froyo Cafe is expected to open this fall next to Dutch Bros.

Urban Vybe Yoga will fill the rest of the former Fat Burger/Round Table Pizza space.

The new yoga studio will be an expansion of the Flower Mound location, which was founded by Jo Stokes.

According to the studio’s website, the brand aims to help guests heal and transform throughout life’s challenges.

Urban Vybe says it offers a holistic approach to wellness, offering a variety of classes that meet specific needs.

That includes advanced classes, beginner-level, heated, training, aerial yoga and weight-based workouts.

Urban Vybe’s website also promotes a relaxing retreat and yoga teacher training.

A new family care doctor’s office is also expected to open at the shopping center in the new building that will host Chipotle and Papa John’s.

Mavis Tire is still expected to make its way to Lantana Town Center, as well.