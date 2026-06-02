Jane Nelson to step down as Texas Secretary of State

After three years of serving as the Texas Secretary of State, Jane Nelson will step down from the role on Friday, July 17.

The Flower Mound native announced her plan to depart from the position Tuesday afternoon.

“It has been an honor to serve the people of Texas in this role,” said Nelson. “My time as Secretary came at an important moment for Texas, and I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish as an agency in under four years.”

Nelson was sworn in to be the 115th Secretary of State in January 2023, shortly after the Texas Senate confirmed her in March 2023.

She was nominated by Governor Greg Abbott and decided to accept the role after a 30-year tenure as a state senator.

“Secretary Jane Nelson has been a true champion for the people of Texas and an extraordinary Secretary of State,” said Abbott. “I am deeply grateful for her long and loyal service and outstanding leadership.”

During her time as secretary, Nelson served as the state’s chief elections official, meaning she presided over seven statewide elections with a cumulative 27 million ballots cast.

According to a press release from her office, she also managed the disbursement of millions in grants to local counties to strengthen election integrity and received funding for a secure military ballot initiative that will roll out for the upcoming General Election in November.

“It has been my goal to ensure that voting in Texas is secure, accessible and fair,” said Nelson. “We have worked extensively to ensure accurate voter rolls and to educate voters about what they need to know to vote with confidence.”

During Nelson’s tenure as secretary, Texas set a record with more than three million active business filers, according to her office.

It was part of her goal to help increase the economic growth of Texas and businesses within the state.

“Texas has no equal when it comes to having the nation’s most hospitable business climate,” said Nelson.

According to the state, Nelson remains the longest-serving Republican state senator in Texas history. She was also the first woman to chair the Senate Finance Committee.

Nelson also served as the chief protocol officer for the state, where she participated in more than 200 engagements with international dignitaries and representatives. She also visited Asia, Europe and Canada across six trade missions, as well as met with governors and mayors from every Mexican state that borders Texas.

“She has represented our state with grace and honor across the globe, and Texas is better because of it,” said Abbott. “Cecilia and I wish her all the best in the next chapter of her distinguished career.”