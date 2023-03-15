Texas Senate confirms Nelson as Secretary of State

The Texas Senate on Wednesday confirmed Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, as the 115th Texas Secretary of State.

Nelson, a longtime state senator serving southern Denton County, chose to not seek reelection last year and was nominated as Secretary of State by Gov. Greg Abbott. She was sworn in by Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan Hecht in January, but the Texas Constitution requires the Secretary of State be confirmed by the Texas Senate to remain in office, according to a news release from Nelson’s office.

Following the confirmation vote on the Senate floor, Nelson issued the following statement:

“To my former Senate colleagues: thank you for your support and your confidence in me to serve in the vital role of Texas Secretary of State. I will work to safeguard honest and accurate elections in all 254 counties across our great state, while continuing to support business owners by ensuring that government moves at the speed of Texas business, not the other way around. I also look forward to strengthening relationships with all of our international partners and telling the great story of Texas’ economic prosperity to the world. I am grateful to Governor Abbott for nominating me to serve as Secretary of State, and will work every single day on behalf of the people of Texas.”