New Lantana auto shop celebrating grand opening

Brakes Plus, a new auto shop at Lantana Town Center in Bartonville, is inviting the community to a three-day grand opening celebration this week.

Festivities begin Thursday at the new store, 3351 FM 407 East, with free refreshments and branded giveaways for all who stop in, plus discounts on brakes ($50 off), alignments ($20) and oil changes (50% off). Customers must mention the grand opening specials to receive the promotion rate, according to a company news release.

Brakes Plus provides comprehensive auto care with certified technicians trained to diagnose and service all makes and models, according to the news release. The new store is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We are excited to be a part of this vibrant, active community. Local residents can visit us during our grand opening festivities to meet our team and take advantage of special promotions,” said Executive Vice President of Operations RJ Pisciotta. “We’re proud to serve the Bartonville community and look forward to earning your trust and seeing you soon for any of your automotive maintenance or repair needs.”

