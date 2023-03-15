Upcoming Boots & Blessings Gala to support terminally ill moms

The annual Boots & Blessings Gala, benefiting Ally’s Wish, is coming up next month in Justin.

Each year, the event draws many residents and local leaders from around southern Denton County ready to put on their fancy boots and Sunday best and help raise money for Ally’s Wish, a local nonprofit that provides a last wish to terminally ill mothers with small children.

“We hope to provide a memory for the family that will last a lifetime,” the organization’s mission statement says. “Our goal is to do this by providing services, gifts, transportation, lodging, or any other ‘wish’ the mother may have.”

This year’s gala is set for 6:30 p.m. April 29 at Lucky Spur Ranch Retreat in Justin. Tickets start at $175. The event will include complimentary valet parking, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, dessert, signature drinks, raffle, silent and live auction, Kendra Scott Pop-up and live entertainment by Chaz & Q.

“The Gala means granting wishes to moms that have been on our waiting list, some so long that they now can’t travel or do the things they wished for when they applied,” said Missy Phipps, founder and president of Ally’s Wish. “The Gala means joy and reality of something good taking place in the midst of the worst things happening around them. It means memories being made for the kids that can’t ever be replaced and will last a lifetime.”

The organization is expecting about 350 people this year. Click here to buy tickets or sponsorships.

Click here for details about last year’s Boots & Blessings Gala, held at Marty B’s.