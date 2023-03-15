Shops at Highland Village to host Sip & Stroll charity event

The Shops at Highland Village announced Wednesday that it will host a Sip & Stroll event to benefit charity.

From 6:30-9 p.m. on March 23, guests will be able to stroll throughout the shopping center and sample various wines and food pairing provided by Whole Foods Market. There will be a DJ, fortune teller, caricature artist and photo opportunities, according to a news release from the Shops.

Tickets won’t be required for entry, but attendees will be encouraged to make a donation to Communities in Schools North Texas, which supports at-risk students to stay in school. Those who donate $12 will get an exclusive goodie bag, commemorative wine glass and food pairings. Check-in will be outside Barnes & Noble.

Click here for more information.