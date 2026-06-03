Blood donors to receive summer-themed giveaway at southern Denton County drives

Southern Denton County residents will have a pair of chances in June to donate blood and land a new beach towel just in time for summer.

According to Carter BloodCare, all blood types are needed heading into the summer season, but O negative and O positive are the most in demand.

The former is the only blood type used to treat premature and unborn babies, and the former is the universal donor, which is often used when treating patients with severe trauma or critical bleeding injuries.

“Carter BloodCare donors help people hurt in serious traffic accidents, children fighting cancer, new moms, burn patients, older Texans with age-related health issues, organ transplant recipients and many others,” said the organization in a press release. “As a thank-you, everyone who donates blood with Carter BloodCare in June will receive an official 2026 beach towel, while supplies last.”

The first of two opportunities comes on Saturday at Modern Medical Clinic in Flower Mound with time slots available starting at 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

To sign up for this drive, visit the blood drive’s webpage.

If residents miss out on the Flower Mound drive, they can also donate blood on Monday.

This one will be hosted in the Canyon Falls development of Argyle at the Denton County Southwest Courthouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To sign up for this drive, visit the blood drive’s webpage.

Carter BloodCare is an independent community blood center providing transfusion resources in 59 counties of North, Central and East Texas to support more than 225 medical facilities.

Since its start in 1951, the nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization is one of the largest blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 450,000 doses of blood and blood components annually to meet the medical treatment needs of local patients.

Services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage and distribution of blood and blood components, as well as cellular therapy and clinical apheresis.