Denton ISD earns another distinction for arts programs

Denton ISD continues to lead the state with its arts program.

The Texas Art Education Association named the district a 2026 District of Distinction – Denton ISD’s third consecutive year earning the honor.

According to a press release, the prestigious award honors school districts that deliver an outstanding, well-rounded education by embedding a vibrant visual arts curriculum into every student’s journey.

“Earning this distinction for a third consecutive year is a thrilling validation of our extraordinary visual arts educators who passionately ignite creativity in our classrooms every single day,” said Eddy Russell, Denton ISD’s director of fine arts.“Our art classrooms teach students to observe closely, take creative risks and see their work through so it truly comes to life.”

The arts programs are believed to foster deep creativity, support social-emotional growth and connect young artists to their local and global communities.

“These are skills that will serve them well in life beyond the walls of the studio,” said Russell.

Denton ISD was selected out of more than 1,200 eligible school districts and learning institutions across Texas.

Applicants submitted extensive documentation proving excellence across a rigorous 14-point rubric form June 14, 2025 to June 12, 2026.

The districts were judged on 14 categories including Visual Art Advocacy, Community Service, Social Media and Field Experiences.

Denton ISD was one of 127 school districts selected for the distinction.

“Our art teachers know how to draw something out of a student that the student didn’t know was there,” said Dr. Susannah O’Bara, Denton ISD’s superintendent. “I see it in the work hanging in our hallways and in the confidence our young artists carry with them into everything else they do.”

Denton ISD will be recognized at the TAEA District of Distinction Awards Ceremony during the TAEA Fall Conference, November 12-14 in Galveston.