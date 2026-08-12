Mitchell: Learn about our nation’s history

“The American Revolution Experience,” a partnership with the Flower Mound Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Denton County Historical Commission, and the Denton County Office of History and Culture, opened on July 27, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Courthouse-on-the-Square.

Several of the DAR members donned period-specific attire that showcased how individuals in the 18th century dressed – from the structured, layered garments with stays, petticoats, a chemise, gown and accessories that women wore to the shirt, waistcoat, breeches, tailcoat and a tricorn hat with buckled shoes worn by men.

Each detail was precise as each member joined us in celebrating the opening of this exhibit on the second floor of our Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square in downtown Denton.

The exhibit taught how the lives of ordinary people were affected by the events of the American Revolutionary War – from the difficult choice of becoming a patriot in support of a new nation or being a loyalist to the British Empire. The exhibit offered viewpoints of many individuals on both sides as well as other fascinating tidbits that details the fascinating story of our nation’s origin.

This exhibit featured display panels with illustration, timelines, stories and primary accounts to connect visitors with the people and places that shaped what we have today.

It wrapped up Wednesday, and if you weren’t able to make it to our courthouse, I hope you will take time to look at the information online at american-revolution-experience.battlefields.org. The timeline covers a period from 1758 through 1822, covering the volatile years of the Dec. 10, 1773, Boston Tea Party to the signing of the Declaration of Independence in early July of 1776 and through the ensuing years involving a number of battles leading up to 1783 when Britain recognized the independence of the 13 American colonies and pulled their troops out.

A special thanks goes out to the Flower Mound Chapter for their support in bringing this exhibit to us and thank you to the Flower Mound Town Council for joining County Judge Andy Eads and I in celebrating the exhibit opening.

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