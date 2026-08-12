Denton hospital opens new, $15 million rehab unit

A new rehabilitation unit is coming to a Denton hospital.

Medical City Denton officially opened its new 18-bed, $15 million inpatient rehabilitation unit, the hospital announced in early August.

The new unit is designed to help patients regain strength, mobility and independence in a healing environment, expanding access to specialized care for patients recovering from illness, injury or surgery.

“This new inpatient rehabilitation unit reflects our commitment to building a system of care that helps patients recover, regain independence and return to the activities that matter most to them,” said Steven Edgar, CEO of Medical City Denton. “Expanding access to specialized rehabilitation services close to home helps meet growing community need for high-quality, patient centered care.”

According to the hospital, the new unit includes updated equipment, leading-edge technology, a modern in-unit gym and a fully-equipped kitchen with full-size appliances and a bathroom.

The gym will be utilized for physical and occupational therapy, and the unit as a whole hopes to help patients practice daily life skills.

“A dedicated care team of physicians, nurses and therapists provides customized rehabilitation services for adults recovering from a variety of conditions,” said the hospital.

That could be from stroke, neurological disorders, traumatic injury, orthopedic conditions such as joint replacement or amputation, neurological disorders, stroke, traumatic injury and other rehabilitation needs.

According to Medical City Healthcare, the new unit is part of the hospital chain’s $1.7 billion investment initiative to improve buildings and enhance facilities with leading-edge technology.

For more information, visit the hospital’s website.