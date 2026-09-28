Aging in Style with Lori Williams: The family care info you don’t need until you do

I thought I had a pretty good handle on our family’s important information. Then my husband, Mark, had four strokes, which left him unable to speak. Suddenly, I was sitting in the hospital trying to manage his healthcare, our finances, our home, my business—and everything else that doesn’t stop just because your family is in crisis.

That’s when I discovered the gaps.

There were health portals I couldn’t access, passwords I didn’t know, and accounts Mark had always handled. Important information was going to his email when I needed it coming to mine. At one point, I was literally holding his phone over him in the hospital trying to get facial recognition to work so I could access information I needed.

It worked. But there was something incredibly traumatic about holding a phone over my husband in a hospital bed, trying to use his face to unlock information I desperately needed. No one should have to figure these things out in the middle of a crisis.

Over the past several years, I’ve learned firsthand what families need when life suddenly changes. I combined those lessons with the Binder system my friend Lynne Von Villas created for her own family, and Your Family Care Plan was born.

It helps families gather the information someone would need if they suddenly had to step in: medical information, insurance, financial accounts, passwords, legal documents, household information, pet care, and all those little details that often live only in someone’s head.

This isn’t just for older adults. Adult children need this information about their parents, but your own family also needs it about you.

A crisis is hard enough. You shouldn’t have to become a detective, too.

Use code GAZETTE to receive $20 off Your Family Care Plan.

Visit loriwilliams-seniorservices.com to order yours today. Please call if you have questions, 214-783-1222.

Lori Williams is the founder of the multi-award winning senior placement service, Lori Williams Senior Service, Podcast Host, Author and Founder of Emelita’s Closet.

(Sponsored content)