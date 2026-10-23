Eads: Making good use of tax dollars

Being conservative with your tax dollars continues to be a top priority for me and our Denton County Commissioners Court.

For the fifth year in a row, we have lowered the county portion of your property tax rate while also grappling with increased costs and the higher service demands from an increasing population.

Denton County’s fast-paced growth with more than $20 billion in potential investment across more than 12,000 acres of undeveloped land tells a story of the incoming residential, commercial and industrial developments that are being discussed or are underway.

Keeping these figures in mind, we developed a $495.1 million budget while lowering the tax rate by 1.3 percent to $0.183394 – the lowest in 40 years.

We always try to find better ways to do things and get ready for what’s coming next.

The County portion of your property tax bill accounts for 10 percent. But with that 10 percent, we provide extensive services from judicial and legal services to county records to emergency and fire services and much more. Our Denton County services touch many of our estimated 1.1 million residents from birth to death.

For the new fiscal year budget, which began Oct. 1, 2026, we set aside $15.6 million in the permanent improvement fund for the construction of the Tabor Ranch Fire Station, continued restoration of the Courthouse-on-the-Square, and preventative maintenance of county facilities.

We also prioritized investing in our employees by making salaries competitive in the marketplace to increase employee retention. Denton County ranks second lowest among the top 15 counties with 1.83 employees per capita – a decrease from the 1.87 employees per capita in Fiscal Year 2025-2026. We are providing an additional $9.3 million for public safety and $5.3 million for our judicial and legal divisions.

Connect With Us: If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected], and my office number is 940-349-2820. For more information, register for my newsletter at Dentoncounty.gov/countyjudgenewslettersignup