California-based IV therapy and vitamin injection concept coming to Highland Village

Southern Denton County residents will soon be able to get their fix of IV therapy and vitamins at a shopping center in Highland Village.

California-based Hydration Room is expected to move in to a space at The Shops at Highland Village, according to a filing registered with the state in early October.

Hydration Room works in IV therapy and vitamin injections. According to its website, the treatments aim to help immune support, athletic recovery and performance, skin health and anti-aging, cognitive function and longevity, as well as total wellness.

It also offers complimentary medical consultations to help assess the needs of patients and determine what therapy options would be best.

About $87,000 worth of work on the new center is expected to start in December and be completed in February 2027.

The Highland Village location is part of Hydration Room’s expansion into Texas from California. It will be the second Texas location, with the first opening in Southlake.

Hydration Room was founded in 2014 by board-certified anesthesiologist Dr. Brett Florie, who wanted to make high-quality wellness treatments more accessible.

Dr. Florie started treatments on his wife, who was seeking natural help to deal with debilitating migraines. After finding success using his expertise in allopathic and osteopathic medicine to formulate a targeted IV therapy, Dr. Florie began inviting others to reach their wellness goals through vitamin therapies.

More than 10 years later, Hydration Room claims to have helped more than 150,000 patients across more than 50 locations.