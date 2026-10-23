HVAC giant Carrier to invest $600 million for manufacturing plant in Denton County

The largest HVAC company in the United States is setting up shop in Denton County to help support a need for cooling in industries such as data centers, healthcare and education.

Carrier plans to operate out of a 1.2 million-square-foot building within AllianceTexas, a huge mixed-use development within the part of Fort Worth shared by Denton and Tarrant counties.

The HVAC giant officially announced its plans Thursday, but had previously registered a filing with the state to make $500 million in renovations at the site, which is located at 1501 Distribution Drive in the far southwestern corner of Denton County.

According to Carrier, the new plant will bring more than 1,500 skilled jobs to the area and more than $600 million of total investment over the next three years.

Carrier manufactures advanced thermal management systems, including air- and water-cooled commercial chillers. The new site aims to help meet growing demand for intelligent climate and energy solutions across data centers, healthcare, education, industrial markets and more.

“This investment reflects the strong demand we are securing for high-performance, energy-efficient solutions and underscores our confidence in the future of American manufacturing,” said Carrier Chairman & CEO David Gitlin. “By expanding our U.S. manufacturing and engineering footprint, we are increasing capacity for critical technologies, strengthening supply chain resilience and creating high-quality jobs. We are proud to partner with the Fort Worth community and the State of Texas as we invest in the workforce, innovation and manufacturing capabilities needed to support our customers’ growth for decades to come.”

Construction is expected to be complete on the facility in September 2027, and Carrier expects to begin operations in the same year.

The site adds to the fast-growing AllianceTexas mixed-use development, which spans 27,000 acres and has become a central piece of many cutting-edge technologies like autonomous commercial vehicles and air taxi/drone services.

According to Hillwood, a Perot Company, the development’s cumulative impact since 1989 is an estimated $142.9 billion for the North Texas region.

“Carrier’s decision to invest in Fort Worth and create new jobs is a significant win for our region,” said Ross Perot Jr., Chairman of Hillwood and The Perot Companies. “A global company of Carrier’s scale choosing AllianceTexas underscores our region’s momentum in advanced manufacturing and the strength of the workforce, infrastructure and supply chain connectivity that continue to attract major employers. We’re proud to welcome Carrier and look forward to having them as part of this community.”

The new facility represents what Carrier is calling the next chapter of its legacy of innovation, and aims to combine state-of-the-art engineering labs with dedicated workforce development organizations.

Carrier said it plans to partner with local schools and colleges to help prepare the next generation of skilled talent.

According to Carrier, the company invented modern air conditioning in 1902 and has since continued to work toward creating innovations that bring comfort, safety and sustainability to life.