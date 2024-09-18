Wednesday, September 18, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Chinese restaurant and Lululemon to open soon in The Shops at Highland Village

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
24
Photo courtesy of The Shops at Highland Village

The Shops at Highland Village announced Wednesday that two new businesses will open this fall in the outdoor shopping center, plus one other tenant coming in the spring.

“The newest additions to The Shops at Highland Village complement our existing portfolio of dynamic retailers, restaurants and service providers,” said Ravi Wadhwa, General Manager at The Shops at Highland Village. “With something for everyone, we are well equipped to meet the needs of our shoppers and guests offering places to enjoy a meal with loved ones, treat themselves to a new look, and prioritize their health and wellness.”

Dragon House, a Chinese food restaurant, will open in October in the old Snuffer’s space next to the AMC Theater.

“Dragon House offers beloved classics and authentic delicacies including hand-made dumplings, hand-pulled noodles, and an enticing selection of drinks and desserts that delight with every bite,” The Shops said in a statement.

Lululemon — a line of athletic apparel, footwear and accessories — will open in November next to The Cheesecake Factory. This marks a return to the mall for the chain, which was one of the original tenants when the mall opened in September 2007.

“Offering transformational products and experiences that build meaningful connections, lululemon unlocks greater possibility and wellbeing for all,” The Shops said in a statement.

iCRYO — a personal wellness business offering cryotherapy, iV therapy, bodysculpting, red light therapy and more — will open in the spring next to The Boardroom Salon for Men.

“Designed to help guests feel better, look better, and push them towards achieving their health and beauty goals, iCRYO … offers affordable, convenient and professional wellness services,” The Shops said in a statement.

Previous article
News from Double Oak Town Hall – September 2024
Next article
Flower Mound, Roanoke residents among 4 human West Nile Virus cases in county
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.