Chinese restaurant and Lululemon to open soon in The Shops at Highland Village

The Shops at Highland Village announced Wednesday that two new businesses will open this fall in the outdoor shopping center, plus one other tenant coming in the spring.

“The newest additions to The Shops at Highland Village complement our existing portfolio of dynamic retailers, restaurants and service providers,” said Ravi Wadhwa, General Manager at The Shops at Highland Village. “With something for everyone, we are well equipped to meet the needs of our shoppers and guests offering places to enjoy a meal with loved ones, treat themselves to a new look, and prioritize their health and wellness.”

Dragon House, a Chinese food restaurant, will open in October in the old Snuffer’s space next to the AMC Theater.

“Dragon House offers beloved classics and authentic delicacies including hand-made dumplings, hand-pulled noodles, and an enticing selection of drinks and desserts that delight with every bite,” The Shops said in a statement.

Lululemon — a line of athletic apparel, footwear and accessories — will open in November next to The Cheesecake Factory. This marks a return to the mall for the chain, which was one of the original tenants when the mall opened in September 2007.

“Offering transformational products and experiences that build meaningful connections, lululemon unlocks greater possibility and wellbeing for all,” The Shops said in a statement.

iCRYO — a personal wellness business offering cryotherapy, iV therapy, bodysculpting, red light therapy and more — will open in the spring next to The Boardroom Salon for Men.

“Designed to help guests feel better, look better, and push them towards achieving their health and beauty goals, iCRYO … offers affordable, convenient and professional wellness services,” The Shops said in a statement.