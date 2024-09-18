Flower Mound, Roanoke residents among 4 human West Nile Virus cases in county

Denton County Public Health on Wednesday reported four new cases of West Nile Virus in the county, including residents of Flower Mound, Roanoke, Little Elm and Fort Worth who were diagnosed with West Nile Virus Neuroinvasive Disease.

The town of Flower Mound said its Environmental Services department “will immediately increase surveillance and trapping operations in the” area.

This brings the total to seven cases of West Nile Virus in Denton County in the 2024 season.

“With the continued activity of West Nile Virus mosquitoes and the announcement of additional human cases in Denton County,” said Juan Rodriguez, DCPH Assistant Director and Chief Epidemiologist, “we urge community members to stay proactive in reducing mosquito breeding sites and using repellents. These straightforward steps are effective ways to safeguard yourself and your community from mosquito-borne diseases.”

DCPH advises residents to take the following steps to minimize risk of contracting WNV:

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using EPA-registered repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Visit the DCPH West Nile Virus website at DentonCounty.gov/WNV for additional information including mosquito maps, latest news and facts about WNV.