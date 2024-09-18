News from Double Oak Town Hall – September 2024

Hello Double Oak Citizens,

Chris Laugenour, an accomplished public sector leader with extensive experience in finance and administration, has joined Double Oak as the new Town Administrator. His deep expertise, gained from years of service in various administrative roles, will be instrumental in enhancing the organizational goals and objectives of Double Oak, providing reassurance of his competence to the citizens.

Most recently, Chris served as the Managing Director for the City of Grapevine’s Convention & Visitors Bureau. He oversaw Finance, Operations, and Historic Preservation, where he was instrumental in developing operating budgets, coordinating capital projects, and serving as the primary liaison for Human Resources. His leadership has driven significant projects, including the successful Convention Center expansion study and the renovation of the Community Center, instilling confidence in his ability to lead impactful initiatives.

Previously, as the Director of General Services for Laguna Woods Village in Laguna Woods, California, Chris provided strategic direction for multiple departments, including Transportation, Fleet Maintenance, and Street Maintenance. His work in Laguna Woods was marked by the successful restructuring of the transportation program, a testament to his ability to improve efficiencies and save costs, and the development of a comprehensive vehicle replacement strategy for the Village’s fleet of over 400 vehicles.

With a career spanning over three decades, Chris also brings valuable experience from his tenure with the City of Santa Ana, California, where he held key administrative roles in the Finance, Recreation, Police, and Fleet Maintenance departments. His work included managing a $120 million police department budget, preparing annual city budgets, and overseeing a fleet of over 600 vehicles.

Chris holds a Master of Public Administration from California State University, Long Beach, and a Bachelor of Science in Public Affairs from the University of Southern California. His strong background in finance, budgeting, and contract management, coupled with his unwavering passion for leadership and mentoring, makes him a valuable asset to any organization seeking to advance its strategic objectives.

Congratulations to Chris Laugenour for becoming the new Town Administrator for The Town of Double Oak.

Double Oak Annual Hazardous Waste Event

Double Oak Hazardous Waste Day will be held on Saturday, September 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at Double Oak Town Hall. Residents are invited to safely dispose of household hazardous waste and e-waste and participate in document shredding services. Please bring a valid ID to confirm residency. Please visit the Town of Double Oak website for a list of acceptable and unacceptable items.

Double Oak Annual Budget

As Double Oak prepares to pass its annual budget this September, it is essential to emphasize the importance of maintaining a conservative budget that aligns with our commitment to fiscal responsibility. A conservative budget ensures we prioritize essential services, safeguard our town’s financial health, and avoid unnecessary expenditures. Equally important is our dedication to transparency in allocating and spending taxpayer dollars. By being open and transparent about our financial decisions, we foster trust and accountability within our community, ensuring that every dollar spent contributes to the well-being and growth of Double Oak.

Double Oak Town Hall Septic Replacement Completed

In August, the Town of Double Oak had to replace its septic system. The installation at Town Hall and the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department was completed, and now the next phase involves re-installing the sprinkler system. Once that’s done, the town will proceed with either sodding or hydro-seeding the areas affected by the construction. We will keep you informed about the progress of the re-seeding or sodding. Please note that these park sections will be closed to foot traffic to ensure the new plantings have time to grow.

Thank you for reading this update and, more importantly, being involved as a citizen in this great town called Double Oak!

To catch all exciting news or updates, please visit the Double Oak Town website at www.doubleoak.texas.gov. In addition to contacting Town Hall at 972-539-9464, Double Oak citizens may reach me at [email protected]