Friday, May 12, 2023
TxDOT seeks input on proposed $80 million Hwy 377 expansion

By CTG Staff
The Texas Department of Transportation held a public meeting Thursday night at Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club to share details and solicit feedback about a proposed project that would widen 3.4 miles of heavily-travelled Hwy 377 from just south of FM 1171 in Flower Mound to Hwy 114 in Roanoke.

TxDOT proposes to widen Hwy 377 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a bicycle/pedestrian shared use path. The proposed $80 million project would require about 6 acres of additional right-of-way and may be complete by 2029.

Residents can view the meeting materials and provide feedback through May 26 at keepitmovingdallas.com/us377roanoke.

This would be the final piece of the project to widen the Hwy 377 corridor from Denton to Roanoke. The project that will expand the 6-mile stretch of Hwy 377 from Crawford Road in Argyle to just south of FM 1171 is expected to begin soon.

