Highland Village changes citywide trash service

Highland Village is dumping Community Waste Disposal in favor of Republic Services this fall.

At the May 9 meeting, Highland Village City Council members heard a presentation from consultant firm Solid Waste Specialists, LLC on the proposals it received for solid waste and recycling services in Highland Village. The firm recommended the city contract with Republic Services.

The proposal from Republic provides enhanced service over the current solid waste contract, including vendor-provided 95-gallon trash carts for automated pickup along with a second truck following to pick up bags that did not fit in the cart, according to a press release from the city.

Republic will also provide 95-gallon recycling carts for automated pickup. Bulk item pickup increases to three cubic yards over the current two cubic yards, yard waste collection continues on Mondays as well as a curbside household hazardous waste program. Residents will also have the ability to deliver material to the Camelot Landfill in Lewisville.

The monthly residential fee is $20.44 and $18.43 for seniors, which is lower than the current rate.

The new solid waste contract will take effect on October 1, 2023.