Thursday, May 11, 2023
Argyle ISD begins construction on fourth elementary school

Argyle ISD Elementary School #4 Groundbreaking Ceremony.

Argyle ISD broke ground on its fourth elementary school Wednesday.

The new campus sits at the northwest corner of 17th Street and Cleveland Gibbs Road in Northlake on 23 acres donated to the district by Hillwood Properties, developer of Harvest.

Image courtesy of Argyle ISD

Part of the voter-approved 2022 bond package, the school is scheduled to open in fall 2024 and will serve students in Pre-Kindergarten through 5th grade.

The campus will be built for an 850-student capacity and designed similarly to Argyle West and Argyle South elementary schools.

