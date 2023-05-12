Argyle video display company founder returns with clear vision

Sometimes, you can go home again.

Chris Curtis watched from the sidelines as the firm he founded in Argyle more than 20 years ago showcased its cutting-edge LED video displays at major sporting events, live music festivals, bustling casinos and crowded corporate trade shows and events. And he wanted back in.

Today, more than six years after selling his baby to Learfield Sports and seeing it merge with ANC, Curtis partnered with ANC Chief Administrative Officer Kevin Faciane to purchase the ANC Events division and rebrand the company once again as GoVision.

In its latest incarnation, GoVision will operate as a standalone entity, but will maintain a synergistic relationship with ANC, with both parties working closely together on projects and events. GoVision will also provide ANC with services previously handled by ANC’s Texas division, including accounting, human resources, warehousing, event project management, design and engineering support.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my ‘premature’ retirement, traveling the world with Nicole, spending lots of time with my kids and pursuing some other entrepreneurial investments and ventures, but this industry is in my blood,” said Curtis, Founder & Chairman of GoVision. “Kevin has done a masterful job steering the company through the last several years – which obviously included the devastating effects of the pandemic on the sports and event industries – so when the opportunity to return unexpectedly presented itself, I had to jump at it.”

Under Faciane’s leadership since 2018, ANC Events has continued to bolster the company’s leadership position in several key sectors, while maintaining long-term relationships with the NCAA, ESPN, PGA and LPGA, Live Nation Entertainment and the Chickasaw Nation. The company has likewise expanded its fixed-installation LED display business with its focus on live performance venues, casinos and gaming destinations and motorsports facilities.

“It has been a pleasure and honor leading ANC Events for the last four years, working with the talented teams at both Learfield and ANC,” said Faciane, who becomes CEO & Partner at GoVision. “But the recent acquisition of ANC by C10 Media offered the chance to partner up once again with Chris and return GoVision to the cultural roots that made it such a special place to work. It’s a homecoming our entire team – and several of our favorite customers – have been celebrating over the last few weeks!”

Along with Curtis and Faciane, GoVision’s management team includes CFO Kristy Johnston, Senior VP of Operations Jeff Williams and Vice President of People & Administration Steven Myrick. Several key players will continue to lead their respective divisions, including Brett Amman (Sr. VP of Golf), Brad Merriman (VP of Business Development & Projects) and Patrick Carlile (VP of Sports & Entertainment).