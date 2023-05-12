Friday, May 12, 2023
Water conservation urged as dry summer approaches

CTG Staff
All indications point towards Denton County experiencing a very dry summer, according to officials at Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation.

As of the first week of May, water usage exceeded the normal demand, primarily due to near drought conditions, Cross Timbers Water officials said in a press release.

70% of municipal water is used for lawn irrigation. Learning how to properly care for your lawn’s moisture needs will help conserve water and save money.

Cross Timbers Water serves Bartonville, Copper Canyon and Double Oak as well as portions of Highland Village, Flower Mound and nearby unincorporated areas of Denton County.

Currently, Cross Timbers Water is in Stage 2 (Yellow), during which homeowners can only water their lawns on odd/even days according to the last digit of their service address.

“Historically, this stage has not come into effect until mid-June. However, we are now a full six weeks ahead of the routine start date,” officials stated.

“Unless conservation steps are taken, Stage 3 (Orange) may be implemented which only allows for irrigation watering on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday according to your zone. This means outside irrigation usage is only permitted one time weekly.”

Stage 4 (Red) prohibits outside watering entirely.

“Acting now will help the community preserve water for later,” officials stated.

Learn more about water conservation, stages of restriction, and your specific zone at crosstimberswater.com.

