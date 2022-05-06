Hwy 377 reconstruction project delayed

The Texas Department of Transportation’s reconstruction project of Hwy 377 has been delayed several months, according to Argyle Town Administrator Rich Olson.

In his weekly newsletter on Friday, Olson said he received an updated timeline from TxDOT that says the project should be ready to let in March 2023. Previously, the project was expected to be ready to let in September 2022.

The $86 million project will be a full reconstruction of a 6.13-mile stretch of Hwy 377, from south of FM 1171 to Crawford Road. TxDOT will widen the two-lane rural highway to a four-lane divided roadway with sidewalks.

Olson also said that several change orders must be issued for the project, the town is requesting an exception to allow a sewer manhole in the roadway on Rusk Street.