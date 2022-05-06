Large police presence in Flower Mound for agent’s funeral

Flower Mound residents may notice a large presence of emergency vehicles in town on Friday afternoon as they assist with traffic control for the funeral of a local special agent.

Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Michael Pederson died last week at the age of 46, according to the Flower Mound Funeral Home website. His Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Friday afternoon at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 5201 Cross Timbers Road.

The Flower Mound Police Department said in a social media post Friday there will be a large police presence from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, primarily on Cross Timbers Road between Flower Mound Road and Garden Ridge Boulevard, as they assist with the funeral and procession.

About $30,000 has been donated to an online fundraiser for the Pederson family.