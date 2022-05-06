Foodie Friday: 1845 Taste Texas

1845 Taste Texas may not be new (to us anyway), but it is definitely one of our local favorites! It’s always a treat for us to see Marty, Brian, or Alan walking around the restaurant and their staff provides service that is unlike just about any other.

We love 1845’s tagline which is “Designed like Dallas Tastes like Fort Worth.” Truly the best of both worlds and 1845 delivers on that promise!

On numerous occasions, we’ve celebrated special events at 1845 Taste Texas – everything from team dinners, to anniversary dinners, to Valentine’s Day, to treating out-of-state clients. And it’s the perfect spot for any and all of those occasions.

But what we really love is that even an ordinary weeknight can feel special at 1845. Between the service, the drinks, and the food, you’re always guaranteed to experience something special.

And since we mentioned the drinks, if you’re a connoisseur, you’ll appreciate some of their rare selections at the bar, including a Louis XIII cognac that takes over 100 years to craft.

If you’ve never been to 1845 before and you’re wondering how to put together the perfect meal, just order what Marty suggests:

Start with the Lockhart Fried Quail and the 1845 Salad. And then when it comes to your entree, Marty suggests one of three menu items: Smoked Prime Rib, Blackened Red Fish, or the Smoked Pork Chop. Then finish off your meal with their Blueberry Crumble for dessert.

We’ve had all of those items and we couldn’t agree with Marty more. (We’d probably throw the Pork Belly into the mix for an appetizer though).

No matter your tastes. No matter the occasion. You’re guaranteed to have a fantastic experience at 1845 Taste Texas thanks to the ownership team and their incredible staff. We can’t wait for you to celebrate whatever it is you’re celebrating next time you visit!

*1845 Taste Texas is located at 2401 Lakeside Parkway #150 Flower Mound, Texas 75022.