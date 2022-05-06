Friday, May 6, 2022
Cake4One coming to Flower Mound

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Cake4One, a unique Dallas-based bakery that specializes in personal-sized cakes, is coming to the Flower Mound River Walk, the town of Flower Mound announced last week.

Cake4One offers small-batch, handmade, gourmet 8-ounce cakes in your own personal mason jar. Signature flavors include Texas Pecan, Oreo cookie, Birthday Bash and red velvet cake, among others.

The dessert shop will be located at 3900 River Walk Drive, Suite 100. No opening date has been announced.

