Denton County Weekly COVID-19 Update: 5 deaths, rise in cases

In this week’s COVID-19 update, Denton County Public Health reported five new COVID-19 deaths and a small rise in active cases.

The countywide COVID-19 death toll is now 863.

DCPH only rules a resident’s death as a COVID-19 death if it is determined that the person died as a direct result of COVID-19. Actual dates of death can be released several days to several months after the date of death, due to various reporting agencies and medical records review. COVID-19 deaths are a “lagging indicator,” because it usually takes a couple weeks to a couple months for DCPH to confirm a resident’s death as being the result of COVID-19.

DCPH this week also confirmed 404 new cases and 218 recoveries, resulting in 195 more active cases than last week. There are now 882 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

Denton County remains at a low COVID-19 community level, based on new COVID-19 hospital admissions, existing inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and new COVID-19 case rates in Denton County, with data available at dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH reminds community members to:

Get vaccinated and boosted when eligible

Test five days after exposure or if you have symptoms of COVID-19

Isolate, quarantine, and wear a mask when recommended

Additional COVID-19 information is available at the following websites: