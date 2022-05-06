Election day is Saturday

Saturday is your last chance to participate in a variety of local municipal and school board races.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 7. Registered voters must cast their ballots at their designated precinct polling location. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

In southern Denton County, contested races include two seats on Flower Mound Town Council, two city council seats in Highland Village, a mayoral race in Bartonville, two council seats in Argyle, three seats on the Denton ISD Board of Trustees and three seats on the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees, among many others.

In addition, there are two statewide propositions on the ballot related to lowering property taxes and raising the state homestead exemption.

In Argyle ISD, in addition to two board member elections, voters will also decide on a $268 million bond to fund the construction of three new schools, a new stadium, a new indoor activity center and more. Click here for more information about the Argyle ISD bond election.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls. Many candidates have also completed video interviews with columnist Bob Weir. Click here to learn more about the candidates in your local races.