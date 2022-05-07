Flower Mound ranks in Top 5 most livable small cities in U.S.

A new study by SmartAsset, a financial advice website, again ranked Flower Mound as one of the most livable small cities in the country.

SmartAsset analyzed data on 286 cities with between 65,000 and 100,000 residents, considering the following metrics: concentration of entertainment establishments, restaurants, bars and healthcare establishments, Gini coefficient (a measure of income inequality), home affordability, housing costs as a percentage of median income, poverty rate, unemployment rate, percentage of residents without health insurance and average commute time, according to the SmartAsset website.

Flower Mound came in No. 4 on the list for the second straight year. SmartAsset wrote the following about why Flower Mound ranked so highly:

“With nearly 79,000 residents, Flower Mound, Texas has the eighth-lowest poverty rate in our study, at 3.8%. Flower Mound also has the 14th-lowest income inequality, while the greater county has the 15th-highest concentration of restaurants (9.18%). Housing costs are 17.65% of the median household income in Flower Mound, that’s 19th-lowest across the 286 cities in our study.”

