Construction begins on Highland Village Road sidewalk

Construction began this week on the Highland Village Road sidewalk project, which will increase pedestrian safety and connect residents to amenities along Highland Village Road and the Inland Trail System, according to the city of Highland Village.

Last summer, the Highland Village City Council approved a $883,350 contract with DBi Services for the 2021 Sidewalk Improvement Project. The new sidewalk will connect to the existing sidewalk at the Highland Village Municipal Complex and head east along the east side of Highland Village Road to the Municipal Service Center, then connect on the west side of Highland Village Road to the existing trail/sidewalk at Lakeside Park.

The project is funded through the 2018 Bond Program, according to a city news release. The contract has 200 calendar days from April 4 to complete, weather pending.