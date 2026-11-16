The Shops at Highland Village will host a series of events in November and December to lift some holiday cheer around southern Denton County.

Starting Saturday, a tree lighting, Santa’s grand arrival and photo opportunities are all in the works at the shopping center in Highland Village.

“The holidays bring neighbors together, and we are proud to offer a place where the Highland Village community can shop, gather and enjoy time together,” said Ravi Wadhwa, senior general manager at The Shops at Highland Village. “With experiences for all ages and plenty to discover throughout the center, we look forward to being part of the moments that make this time of year memorable.”

The Shops at Highland Village will celebrate the holiday season with seasonal shopping, holiday cheer and a lineup of community events, including:

Our Village Glows: Saturday, Nov. 21, from 5-8:30 p.m.

The annual Christmas tree lighting will return in The Backyard, in partnership with The City of Highland Village and the Highland Village Women’s Club. Our Village Glows is a holiday tradition of lighting The Shop’s Christmas tree for the holiday season. The celebration will feature musical entertainment, horse-drawn carriage rides, face-painting, cookie decorating and ornament making. Santa Claus is also expected to make his arrival in a firetruck.

Guests can also participate in a raffle to win gift baskets and gift cards. While one family will win the chance to join Santa on stage to light the Christmas tree at 6:45 p.m.

The Highland Village Police Department’s “Stuff a Cruiser” donation drive will also kick off during Our Village Glows. Guests can bring an unwrapped toy or non-perishable food item to help those in need in the community. The police cruiser will be parked by Ben & Jerry’s for donations.

Photos with Santa: Sunday, Nov. 22 through Wednesday, Dec. 23

Santa Claus will be taking photos at The Shops at Highland Village between Victoria’s Secret and Woodhouse Spa. Families can have their photos taken with Santa and share their holiday wishlists. Guests will have to seek out Santa at the North Pole display near the giant polar bear. The Shops recommends reservations be made for photos.

Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides: Friday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Dec. 20 (Friday-Sunday only)

Southern Denton County shoppers can head to Great American Cookies for complimentary Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides, which will give guests a ride around the center in a festive carriage, offering a break during holiday shopping. The last ride departs approximately 30 minutes before closing. Hours are as follows:

Fridays: 4-8 p.m. Saturdays: 4-8 p.m. Sundays: 2-6 p.m.



Strolling through the center, The Living Christmas Card Carolers will bring the holiday spirit, singing old-fashioned Christmas carols and spreading cheer. Performances will take place during the following times:

Fridays: 5-8 p.m. Saturdays: 5-8 p.m. Sundays: 3-5 p.m.

New Year’s Noon Celebration: Thursday, Dec. 31, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Located in The Backyard Families are invited to ring in the New Year early at the New Year’s Noon Celebration . Guests can enjoy an interactive dance party, special prizes for every child attending and a countdown to noon with a balloon drop. More family-friendly activities to enjoy include face painting, photo opportunities, games, a stilt walker and costumed characters that are ready to celebrate.



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