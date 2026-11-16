The Shops at Highland Village will host a series of events in November and December to lift some holiday cheer around southern Denton County.
Starting Saturday, a tree lighting, Santa’s grand arrival and photo opportunities are all in the works at the shopping center in Highland Village.
“The holidays bring neighbors together, and we are proud to offer a place where the Highland Village community can shop, gather and enjoy time together,” said Ravi Wadhwa, senior general manager at The Shops at Highland Village. “With experiences for all ages and plenty to discover throughout the center, we look forward to being part of the moments that make this time of year memorable.”
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Our Village Glows: Saturday, Nov. 21, from 5-8:30 p.m.
- Photos with Santa: Sunday, Nov. 22 through Wednesday, Dec. 23
Santa Claus will be taking photos at The Shops at Highland Village between Victoria’s Secret and Woodhouse Spa. Families can have their photos taken with Santa and share their holiday wishlists. Guests will have to seek out Santa at the North Pole display near the giant polar bear. The Shops recommends reservations be made for photos.
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Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides: Friday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Dec. 20 (Friday-Sunday only)
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Fridays: 4-8 p.m.
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Saturdays: 4-8 p.m.
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Sundays: 2-6 p.m.
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Christmas Caroler Performances: Friday, Dec. 4 through Sunday, Dec. 20 (Friday-Sunday only)
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Fridays: 5-8 p.m.
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Saturdays: 5-8 p.m.
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Sundays: 3-5 p.m.
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- New Year’s Noon Celebration: Thursday, Dec. 31, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Located in The Backyard
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Families are invited to ring in the New Year early at the New Year’s Noon Celebration. Guests can enjoy an interactive dance party, special prizes for every child attending and a countdown to noon with a balloon drop. More family-friendly activities to enjoy include face painting, photo opportunities, games, a stilt walker and costumed characters that are ready to celebrate.
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