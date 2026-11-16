Within Denton County’s nearly $500 million budget lies a line item with money set aside for Flock cameras.

The $15,000 dedicated to purchasing five Flock cameras was revealed at the Nov. 10 County Commissioners Court within the meeting agenda as legislators at the state level file bills to ban or restrict the use of the technology.

Since the funding for the cameras was already in the 2026-2027 county budget, which was approved in September and went into effect Oct. 1, no action was taken at the meeting, but the item was brought up to be put on record.

When Denton County approved the budget, it said the county was focused on a low tax rate and sufficient funding for public safety.

According to previous reporting, about $1.9 million of the budget is dedicated to upgrading county technology, network and security.

Denton County, a different entity than the local departments within the county, has used Flock cameras in the past, and Sheriff Tracy Murphree has openly talked about the benefit they provide law enforcement.

“These cameras contribute to the overall safety of our residents and are proven tools for crime reduction as well as aiding law enforcement in solving numerous cases,” said Murphree in a column for The Gazette.

County documents do not indicate if the cameras have already been placed or not.

However, Flock has recently come under fire for privacy issues and data retention concerns.

According to Argyle’s Town Manager notes, the Argyle Police Department decided in August to reduce its data retention period for license plate images in from 30 days to 15 days in an effort to reduce the likelihood of misuse.

The department also confirmed the data is not accessed by any entity other than Argyle PD, the note read.

The City of Justin is also discussing a possible ban on roadside cameras with license plate reading technology, but hasn’t officially passed anything.

However, legislators seem to believe it is their turn to get involved.

With the 90th Texas State Legislative Session approaching, representatives across the state, and across the aisle, have submitted bills that aim to ban or further regulate not just Flock Cameras, but all Automatic License Plate Recognition technology.

According to a report from CBS, at least one Democrat state representative and one Republican state representative have filed bills banning or restricting the use of the tech.