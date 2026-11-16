Lewisville ISD students will soon have to scan ID to enter or exit busses

Students riding a bus to or from a Lewisville ISD campus will soon have to scan their ID badge to enter or exit.

According to the district’s November newsletter, the Radio Frequency Identification Badge (RFID) Rollout will begin in January, requiring students to scan the badge every time they board or exit a bus.

The district said the new policy will help make sure students are on the correct routes and keep track of any delays or route changes.

“As part of the district’s commitment to prioritizing student safety, all students riding the school bus will be required to scan a district-issued badge each time they board and exit the bus,” said the district in the newsletter. “This system creates an electronic record to help transportation staff verify that students are on their assigned routes and allows for quick response in the event of delays or route changes.”

Lewisville ISD said elementary riders will be the first to use the new RFID badge system when the program begins in January.

The district did not release any other information on the program, but said more information will be available ahead of the program’s January launch.

Denton ISD rolled out a new bus-related program this year, as well, which aimed to help families track district busses.