New program allows Denton ISD families to track bus locations

Ahead of the school year, Denton ISD hopes families won’t be worried about uncertainties that come with district transportation.

Families will be able to use Denton ISD’s Edulog Parent Portal App to track bus locations, arrival times, campus departures and scheduled stops along their routes.

According to the district, the app uses GPS technology to follow the busses as they drive along their routes.

“It’s convenient and easy to use,” said the district in a video announcing the program. “Just open the app, and a few clicks later, you can see when the bus will arrive, leave campus and any stops along the way.”

The district’s goal with the app is to make transportation one less thing for its families to worry about during the school year.

“This helps you track what matters most, so you can have peace of mind knowing where your child is headed,” said the district.

Denton ISD starts school Thursday, and the district has a webpage set up to help families prepare for the new year.