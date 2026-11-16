Mitchell: Giving thanks for a strong and united community

With November and the upcoming holidays upon us, I am reminded of how important it is that we all come together and be thankful for our many blessings.

To live in a booming area with plenty of opportunities is a gift we should cherish. At the same time, we need to help one another as challenges arise.

While we are fortunate to live in this thriving North Texas economy, a growing number face budget challenges with increased prices of food, fuel, and other expenses.

We must work together as a region to ensure opportunities for those among us who are dealing with economic distress. Whether it is job opportunities, more affordable housing and childcare options, workforce training, food assistance, or expanding transportation resources, we can collectively continue to address these needs.

Our nonprofits have taken the lead in assisting with food availability and Workforce Solutions North Texas has expanded job training and childcare options.

The Denton County Transit Authority reported a 3 percent increase in ridership, showing an estimated 5.4 million riders since it first started 15 years ago. From GoZone to the A-train to buses, DCTA continues to provide an alternative for residents choosing to save on gas or needing a transportation resource.

We have seen an increase in low-cost living options through different apartment complexes offering income-restricted affordable housing programs in Lewisville, Denton and other surrounding communities.

And the Denton County Commissioners Court just last month authorized the Denton County Housing Finance Corporation to transfer its 2026 private activity bond allocation to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs to support affordable homeownership.

The funding is expected to provide nearly $1.4 million in down payment assistance to eligible homebuyers, helping an estimated 132 families.

Through the state’s existing homeownership program, qualified buyers can access low-interest, 30-year mortgages, along with financial assistance for down payments and closing costs.

In February, we announced MP Materials will establish a rare earth magnet manufacturing campus in Northlake. The $1.25 billion project is expected to create more than 1,500 corporate, manufacturing and engineering jobs and strengthen North Texas’ advanced manufacturing sector.

By continuing to attract major corporations – from the Wistron InfoComm (USA) Corporation to Bell Textron, Inc. – we are diversifying job opportunities for our Denton County residents to enable them to live, work and play right here.

I wish everyone a joyful season of thankfulness and togetherness.

Connect With Us: Be sure and connect with Denton County on Facebook at facebook.com/DentonCountyTX and on X @DentonCountyTX. You can also follow me at facebook.com/DentonCountyCommissionerBobbieJ.Mitchell. If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected] and my office number is 972-434-4780.