Watts: The Pecan Creek project is a major investment for Denton’s water

Denton has always been a city that looks toward the future while holding close the things that make this community special: our people, our neighborhoods, and our shared sense of belonging. As our city grows, we have a responsibility to make thoughtful decisions today that will help ensure Denton remains a wonderful place to live, work, raise a family, and build a future.

That’s why the expansion of the Pecan Creek Water Reclamation Plant is such an important investment in our community.

Construction officially broke ground on Sept. 22, marking the beginning of a major project designed to strengthen Denton’s wastewater system, improve treatment technology and prepare for the needs of a growing city. While the work involves significant construction, advanced technology and essential infrastructure, what matters most is what this investment means for the people who call Denton home.

It means planning ahead so our families can continue to enjoy clean water, our neighborhoods can grow responsibly, and our natural environment remains protected. It means recognizing that the decisions we make today will affect our children, our grandchildren, and generations of Denton residents who will follow us.

The expansion will increase the plant’s treatment capacity to 30 million gallons per day and introduce advanced treatment technology designed to improve water quality and operational reliability. These improvements will help us responsibly manage wastewater as demand increases and support our commitment to protecting the streams and natural resources that make our region special.

Much of this work happens behind the scenes. We may not think about wastewater treatment as we go about our daily lives, and that is a good thing. Reliable infrastructure quietly does its job, allowing our community to function and flourish. But maintaining that reliability takes planning, investment and a willingness to look beyond the immediate needs of today.

This project also represents the dedication of the people who keep Denton running. From the water utility professionals who manage these essential services to the engineers, construction crews, and other specialists bringing this project to life, their work reflects a shared commitment to our community’s well-being.

Growth brings opportunity, but it also brings responsibility. We must ensure that the systems supporting our daily lives grow alongside our population, and that we make investments wisely, with an eye toward both present needs and future generations.

So, what does this mean for Denton residents? It means taking practical steps today to help ensure our wastewater system can serve a growing community reliably, protect public health and support cleaner waterways. It means preparing for growth before it outpaces the services we all depend on.

As Mayor, I believe taking care of Denton means looking beyond what we need in this moment and considering what our community will need years from now. That responsibility belongs to all of us, and it begins with the decisions we make together.

The Pecan Creek expansion may be built with concrete, steel and advanced technology, but its purpose is deeply personal. It is about protecting our neighborhoods, caring for our natural resources and making sure the essential services people rely on every day are ready for the Denton of tomorrow.