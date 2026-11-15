Area boys basketball teams look to rebound in 2026-27 season

After a challenging season that saw just three southern Denton County boys basketball teams reach the playoffs, area programs are hoping a mix of returning experience and emerging talent will produce better results in 2026-27.

Several teams will rely on young players, while others return veteran lineups with aspirations of competing for district championships and making deep postseason runs.

At Argyle, the Eagles finished 20-14 overall last season and went 3-9 in district competition, placing sixth and missing the playoffs.

Coach Russell Perkins said youth and inexperience will be the team’s biggest obstacles this season, but he has a plan to prepare the Eagles for district competition.

“Our team was very young last year, and we will be even younger and less experienced this season,” Perkins said. “We will play a very difficult non-district schedule that we hope will prepare us for another tough district slate.”

Players to watch for Argyle include Brody Hunter, Gabe Guerrero, RC Nash, Aiden Gonzalez, Josh Kulle, Talon Stosich and Abram Burris-Llamas.

Perkins said developing team chemistry will be essential if the Eagles hope to compete for a playoff spot.

“If we can develop our cohesiveness that we have begun through the spring, summer and fall, we have a chance to really grow together through the season,” Perkins said. “We will have a pretty steep learning curve early because of our lack of varsity experience. But those teams are often the most exciting to watch because everyone can see the improvement throughout our schedule.

“We have a number of players that can really shoot the ball well. If we can maintain our defensive intensity and rebound well against older, bigger players, our team-wide skill level will keep us in a lot of games.”

At Liberty Christian, the Warriors finished 14-21 overall last season and placed third in district competition.

Coach Jason Doan said he likes the way his team is coming together for the 2026-27 season.

“We are excited about the upcoming season and the pieces we have in place this year,” Doan said.

Liberty Christian went 2-4 in district play last season. Malachi Mitchell, Cash McCoart and Patrick Jameson are expected to lead the Warriors this season.

In Denton, the Guyer boys basketball team finished 20-13 overall last season and went 7-7 in district competition.

Coach Grant Long said his team was affected by graduation but is optimistic about what the Wildcats can accomplish this season.

“We will be young and talented,” Long said. “We have many future college players on this roster. Our commitment to defense and growing together will determine how deep we go. We are really excited to get rolling with this group.”

Guyer finished third in district last season and returns Marcellus Luster, Jevin Wilson, Kam Ijeh, Dylan Wilkinson, Dane Newton, Kyson Paa, Colten Freeman and Kingston Nguyen.

Returning starting point guard David Mata suffered a torn ACL.

Long, entering his 21st season at the helm of the Wildcats, believes Guyer can contend for a district championship.

“This team has a great chance to win a District Championship and make a playoff run if our maturity catches up with our talent,” Long said.

At Flower Mound, the Jaguars are looking to rebound from a difficult 2025-26 season in which they finished 14-19 overall.

Preston Hatcher, who earned co-Newcomer of the Year honors last season, is expected to help lead the Jaguars.

Flower Mound finished 4-10 in District 5-6A competition last season, placing seventh in the standings.

Across town at Marcus, the Marauders finished 17-16 overall last season with a 5-9 record in District 5-6A.

Coach Matthew Wright said youth and inexperience could present challenges for the Marauders.

“Our team will be young and inexperienced at the varsity level,” Wright said. “Hayes Mason is the only player returning from last year’s team. We’ll have at least one freshman and two sophomores playing a lot of minutes. We’re hoping to get better and better as the year goes on.”

Players to watch include Hayes Mason, CJ Kundmueller and Beau Laband.

Wright said developing chemistry and playing as a team will be critical to Marcus’ postseason hopes.

“To make the playoffs we’ll have to play team basketball and have everyone contributing,” Wright said. “We’ll have a good inside post presence and then some guards who can shoot it. Playing solid defense every game will be key to giving us a chance to make the playoffs.”

In Justin, first-year Northwest coach Tyler Hatch takes over a program that finished 1-30 overall last season and went winless in 16 district games.

Despite those struggles, Hatch is confident the Texans will be more competitive this season.

“I think our guys have had a great fall,” Hatch said. “We are much improved since when I got here in the spring. Given the lack of success here the past couple seasons and the improvements that I’ve seen happen the past few months, I think we will surprise a lot of people this season.”

Players to watch for Northwest include Trajan Duncan and Zion Pratt.

Hatch believes his team can compete for a postseason berth.

“I do think we can compete for a playoff spot with this team,” Hatch said. “Our goals are just to keep improving every day, bring the right mindset, focus and the wins will come.”

In Trophy Club, Byron Nelson finished last season 19-15 overall and claimed the fourth and final playoff spot in its district.

Coach Brad Montgomery believes the Bobcats can improve on that performance in 2026-27.

“The Bobcats are poised to make a run at the district 4-6A district title with a bevy of returning starters and role players,” Montgomery said. “Lots of experience returning has the Bobcats thinking about a deep playoff run.”

Top returners for Byron Nelson include Romejo Waits, who has committed to Stephen F. Austin; Tucker Turner; Alex Jackson; Braylon Edwards; Calvin Nordstrom; Sam Stueart; Jonah Garcia; Godfrey Ogbeide; and Cruz Garcia.

Byron Nelson went 11-5 in district competition last season, and Montgomery said experience, leadership and defense will be keys to another successful campaign.

“The Bobcats experience and leadership have their eyes focused on continued improvement throughout the season in order to be playing their best basketball during district,” Montgomery said. “Starting with the defensive end of the floor, the Bobcats know that to ultimately compete on the biggest stage they must consistently get stops and value the basketball.”