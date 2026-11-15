Dr. Amanda Jimenez-Lawson and MDVIP bring a patient-first approach to Flower Mound

Dr. Amanda Jimenez-Lawson isn’t mincing words about how excited she is to help lead the new MDVIP-affiliated practice that opened in Flower Mound this August. After all, it’s a chance to work with great people and spend more quality time with patients, thus building long-term relationships and improving the healthcare experience for patients when their health demands it.

The only thing she wishes is that she had joined this growing and popular network of physicians much sooner.

“From what I’ve heard from other MDVIP doctors who have been here for a long time, they all wish they had joined sooner,” Dr. Jimenez-Lawson said with a laugh. “I’m excited to see where I am in a year so I can say the same thing they’re all saying now.”

Dr. Jimenez-Lawson adds a diverse and experienced healthcare background to the mix.

Originally from San Antonio and raised in Midland, she moved with her family to Caracas, Venezuela, where she first learned to speak Spanish fluently. She went on to attend medical school at La Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara, completed her pre-internship at New York Medical College, and finished her residency at Louisiana State University in 2015.

Since then, she’s had the honor of working at several well-known health centers, all while promoting proactive, personalized, preventive care focused on early detection and timely intervention.

Now, it’s a chance to provide that care closer to home.

“I may have seen 18 to 20 patients a day in the past, which forces you as the doctor to keep everything moving along. This is an opportunity to see fewer patients, maybe 12 to 14 in a day. That means more quality time, more time to answer questions, and a better healthcare experience. I mean, our patients can call you on your cell phone after hours because we have that rapport with them.”

That patient-first approach is nothing new for MDVIP, whose affiliated physicians focus on personalized, preventive care, deep relationships, and proactive prevention close to home. Each MDVIP member receives the annual MDVIP Wellness Program, which includes advanced screenings and diagnostic tests focused on key areas of health that may help identify risk factors and issues that could be treated earlier, prevented, or even reversed.

The national network of more than 1,400 affiliated physicians has grown quickly over the past 26 years, and with a location already in Highland Village, MDVIP is excited about the new affiliated practice in Flower Mound.

Dr. Jimenez-Lawson and Dr. Jelena Bucan-Kurepa currently lead the new Flower Mound affiliated practice.

When Dr. Jimenez-Lawson isn’t working, she enjoys spending time with her husband and 6-year-old twins. They enjoy traveling, attending church, spending time with family, and watching their kids play sports.

To learn more about Dr. Jimenez-Lawson, MDVIP, and to schedule an appointment, please visit mdvip.com/amandajimenez-lawsonmd.

(Sponsored content by Steve Gamel)