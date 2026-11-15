Denton County GOP to host forum on county government

Denton County residents will have an opportunity to learn how local government operates and how decisions affecting their communities are made during a public forum featuring the county’s top elected officials next week.

The Denton County Republican Party will host “Let’s Talk County Government!” on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m. at the Denton County Commissioners Court, 1 Courthouse Drive in Denton. The meeting will take place on the third floor.

Denton County Judge Andy Eads and county commissioners will discuss their responsibilities, explain how county government functions and provide insight into decisions that affect residents.

The event is the first in a planned series of educational meetings organized by the Denton County Republican Party to help residents better understand the roles and responsibilities of their elected officials.

The meeting is open to precinct chairs, party volunteers and other Denton County residents interested in learning more about local government.

Future meetings will feature additional elected officials and their offices, according to the party.